Panthers' Chris Driedger: Stays sharp with Bobrovsky out
Driedger made 26 saves in a 2-1 win over St. Louis on Monday.
Driedger has started three consecutive games in the absence of injured No. 1 Sergei Bobrovsky (lower body) and has held his opponents to a grand total of four goals over the time. Driedger owns a .955 save percentage during his current run and will try to keep it rolling Thursday in St. Louis.
