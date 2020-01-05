Panthers' Chris Driedger: Tabbed road starter
Driedger will patrol the road crease for Sunday's road game against Pittsburgh, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old has been solid providing relief for starter Sergei Bobrovsky, going 3-1-0 along with a 2.00 GAA and .938 save percentage in five appearances since Nov. 30. He'll face a tough matchup against a Pittsburgh team that is on a 8-1-1 streak in their last 10 games to go along with a 16-4-3 record at home this year.
