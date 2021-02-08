Driedger allowed three goals on 38 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Red Wings. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Driedger didn't get enough scoring support from his teammates, who were effectively silenced by Thomas Greiss at the other end of the ice. The 26-year-old Driedger dropped to 3-1-1 with a 1.97 GAA and a .937 save percentage through five games this season. Games like this one have been the exception for Driedger, who is one of the league's better backups. It's unclear when the Manitoba native will get another turn in the crease.