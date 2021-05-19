Driedger allowed two goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 2.

Driedger wasn't able to find much success Tuesday, as the Panthers only mustered a Mason Marchment goal in the second period. The 27-year-old Driedger posted a 2.07 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 23 regular-season games. With the Panthers trailing 2-0 to the Lightning in the first-round series, head coach Joel Quenneville has lost the luxury to be patient with either Driedger or Sergei Bobrovsky in goal. A starter for Thursday's Game 3 in Tampa has yet to be named.