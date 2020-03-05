Driedger will defend the blue paint during Thursday's home game versus the Bruins, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Driedger has been sidelined for over three months with a groin injury, but he was playing pretty well prior to his lengthy absence, posting a 5-2-0 record while maintaining an impressive 2.35 GAA and .932 save percentage through nine appearances. He'll attempt to shake off the rust and pick up his first win since December in a tough home matchup with a hot Bruins team that's 20-10-3 on the road this year.