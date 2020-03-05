Panthers' Chris Driedger: Taking on Boston
Driedger will defend the blue paint during Thursday's home game versus the Bruins, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Driedger has been sidelined for over three months with a groin injury, but he was playing pretty well prior to his lengthy absence, posting a 5-2-0 record while maintaining an impressive 2.35 GAA and .932 save percentage through nine appearances. He'll attempt to shake off the rust and pick up his first win since December in a tough home matchup with a hot Bruins team that's 20-10-3 on the road this year.
