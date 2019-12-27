Driedger will defend the blue paint during Saturdays matchup with the Red Wings, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Driedger was fantastic in his last start Saturday against Carolina, stopping 42 of 44 shots en route to an impressive 4-2 road victory. The 25-year-old will attempt to pick up his third win of the season in a home matchup with a cellar-dwelling Detroit club that's lost four consecutive contests.