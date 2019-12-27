Panthers' Chris Driedger: Taking on Detroit
Driedger will defend the blue paint during Saturdays matchup with the Red Wings, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Driedger was fantastic in his last start Saturday against Carolina, stopping 42 of 44 shots en route to an impressive 4-2 road victory. The 25-year-old will attempt to pick up his third win of the season in a home matchup with a cellar-dwelling Detroit club that's lost four consecutive contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.