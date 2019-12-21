Panthers' Chris Driedger: Taking on Hurricanes
Driedger will tend the road twine in Saturday's game against the Hurricanes, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Driedger produced a 27-save shutout in his first NHL start, but he regressed in the next outing with an .880 save percentage Dec. 3 against the Predators. The 25-year-old netminder hasn't played since the latter outing, but on the second half of back-to-back games, he'll look to take down the Hurricanes. It's a tall task, as the Hurricanes have won six of the last seven contests, averaging 3.9 goals per game during that stretch.
