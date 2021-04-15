Driedger will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road game versus the Lightning, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

Driedger was solid in his last start Tuesday against the Stars, stopping 24 of 26 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime win. He'll try to earn his 13th victory of the season in a rough road matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's 15-4-0 at home this year.