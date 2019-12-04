Driedger made 22 saves but was solved three times in a 4-2 loss to Minnesota on Tuesday.

Driedger probably wants the third goal that beat him back, but he couldn't much on the first two. Tuesday's loss was the first loss of his career and comes just three days after he authored a shutout in his NHL debut. The 25-year-old netminder will probably take a seat for the Panthers' next game, with Sergei Bobrovsky likely to return to the starter's crease Saturday, at home versus Columbus. We'll wait and see how Joel Quenneville elects to handle the situation considering how poorly Bobrovsky has played recently.