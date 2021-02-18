Driedger will patrol the crease versus Detroit on the road Friday.
Driedger will be making his third straight start after securing wins against Tampa Bay and Carolina in his last two contests. The young netminder stopped just 59 of 66 shots (.894 save percentage) in those appearances. With the Panthers heading into a back-to-back, Sergei Bobrovsky figures to be in goal against the Red Wings on Saturday.
