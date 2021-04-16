Driedger made 16 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

He was beaten on the power play in the first when a pass ricocheted off his defender's stick. The game-tying goal slipped past on a redirection. And then Victor Hedman deked and slipped the puck past Driedger early in OT. Regardless, he's been well above average in the kitties' net this season. Driedger is 5-2-1 in his last eight starts with two shutouts and just 13 goals allowed. The Sens' draft pick is the one that got away for them and he's found his stride in the last couple seasons in the snowbird state. Put him in your lineup whenever he's set to start.