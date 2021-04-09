Driedger made 19 saves in a 3-0 loss to Carolina on Thursday.

He allowed two goals. He played well, but got unlucky -- Vincent Trocheck's sharp-angle shot flipped in the air and onto Driedger's back after it ricocheted off the corner iron. It then dropped in the net to put the Canes up 2-0. It was just Driedger's second loss in six games, a span in which he went 4-2 with two shutouts. His impressive play last season has carried over to this year. He's for real.