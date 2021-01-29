Driedger stopped 29 of 31 shots through overtime in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to Columbus.

Driedger did enough to win most nights, as he also stopped each of the first three Columbus shootout attempts. Unfortunately, Alexandre Texier found a way to beat him in the fourth round and Florida had no answer against Elvis Merzlikins. With Florida off to a 3-0-1 start and Driedger boasting a sub-2.00 GAA through two appearances, Sergei Bobrovsky's backup could turn into a surprisingly potent fantasy option whenever he gets the nod in the Panthers' crease.