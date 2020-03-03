Panthers' Chris Driedger: Will be recalled Tuesday
According to coach Joel Quenneville, Driedger (groin) will be recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Springfield on Tuesday, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.
Driedger's return to health couldn't have come at a better time for the Panthers, as Sergei Bobrovsky is currently day-to-day with a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since Jan. 16 against the Kings, but he'll likely be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Bruins.
