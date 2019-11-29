Panthers' Chris Driedger: Will make first start Saturday
Driedger will make his first NHL start Saturday against the Predators, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Driedger has made three relief appearances in previous seasons, but he'll finally earn his first start in his first appearance of 2019. The Panthers thought they had solved their goaltending issues when they signed Sergei Bobrovksy this past offseason, but Bob's struggles have opened the door for alternatives in net, and now Driedger will get his first shot.
