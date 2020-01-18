Panthers' Chris Driedger: Will miss multiple weeks
Driedger (lower body) will miss "several weeks" with a groin injury.
Driedger had an MRI on Friday, and it appears he's dealing with a serious issue. The Panther called up Sam Montembeault to serve as Sergei Bobrovsky's backup. The 25-year-old Driedger will be out until at least after the All-Star break is done, but it sounds like it'll be a longer recovery than that.
