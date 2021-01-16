Driedger will tend the home twine in Sunday's matchup against the Blackhawks, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

With Sergei Bobrovsky (undisclosed) still unavailable, Driedger will start in the season opener. The Blackhawks already have two games under their belt, as they were swept in a two-game road series by the Lightning. Injuries have depleted the Blackhawks' corps, most notably up the middle with Jonathan Toews (illness) and Kirby Dach (wrist) out. Therefore, Driedger has a favorable matchup to build on the .938 save percentage he posted over 12 games.