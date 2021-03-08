Driedger stopped 22 of 26 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Driedger got the nod ahead of Sergei Bobrovsky but dropped his second straight to Carolina and allowed more than three goals for just the second time in 12 starts overall. The 26-year-old is winless in his last three outings (0-2-1) but owns a fine 2.25 GAA and .926 save percentage for the season.