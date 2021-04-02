Driedger logged 25 saves on 27 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Detroit.

Driedger was staring at a 2-1 deficit in the third period until teammate Frank Vatrano tied it midway through the frame. Alexander Wennberg provided the overtime winner, delivering Wiedger a second straight victory and third in his last four starts. The 26-year-old upped his season record to 9-4-2 to go along with a splendid 2.19 GAA and .927 save percentage.