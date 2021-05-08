Driedger (lower body) will back up Sergei Bobrovsky against the Lightning on Saturday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Driedger was slated to make his return from a lower-body injury at some point this week, and while he won't start this game, his availability as the backup suggests Driedger's back to full health. With home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs on the line between Saturday's game and Tuesday's rematch, it's possible Driedger will cede the net to Bobrovsky again in Tuesday's finale.