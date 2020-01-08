Driedger allowed four goals on 36 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Coyotes on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was pretty solid at even strength, stopping 28 of 30 shots, but he yielded a pair of power-play goals as well in the defeat. Despite the poor outing, though, Driedger still has more than solid numbers since making his debut with the Panthers on Nov. 30. He is 4-2-0 with a 2.16 GAA and .935 save percentage in seven games this season.