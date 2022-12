Tierney is in the NHL's concussion protocol, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Tierney is believed to be "worse than day-to-day," so for now, the 28-year-old forward can be considered out indefinitely. Tierney has drawn into just five games with the Panthers this season, as he's been splitting time between the NHL and the AHL, so his absence will likely go unnoticed in most fantasy circles.