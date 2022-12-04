site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-chris-tierney-joins-big-club | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Chris Tierney: Joins big club
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Tierney was promoted from AHL Charlotte on Sunday.
Tierney has three goals and 19 points through 19 AHL games this season. The 28-year-old could make his Florida debut Tuesday against the Jets.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read