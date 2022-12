Tierney (upper body) is considered worse than day-to-day, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Tierney suffered the injury Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets, and it appears he'll miss time after head coach Paul Maurice delivered the bad news after the game. Tierney could be replaced by Anton Lundell (illness) or Carter Verhaeghe (illness) for Thursday's game versus the Penguins.