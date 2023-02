Tierney was put on waivers by Florida on Wednesday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Tierney is expected to be reassigned to the minors if he clears. He has two goals and three points in 13 games while averaging 8:28 of ice time with Florida this season. At the AHL level with Charlotte, Tierney's provided three goals and 16 points in 20 contests in 2022-23.