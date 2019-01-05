Panthers' Chris Wideman: Getting set for Panthers debut
Wideman will make his Panthers debut against the Blue Jackets on Saturday, per George Richards of The Athletic.
Wideman started the season with Ottawa, only to be traded to Edmonton and flipped a second time to wind up in Florida with the Cats. The American defenseman has totaled two goals and five assists through 24 games this season, but as you might expect from his pinballing around the NHL, he hasn't received much of an opportunity to pick up the type of numbers that owners need to be successful in fantasy games. Bogdan Kiselvich is considered internal competition for Wideman, so we'll have to see who ends up earning the most playing time on the third pair for the Panthers.
