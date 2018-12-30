The Oilers traded Wideman and a 2019 third-round pick to the Panthers in exchange for Alex Petrovic, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

This is Wideman's second time being traded this season, as Ottawa dealt him to Edmonton in late November. Wideman played just five games for the Oilers, recording two assists. If he doesn't perform early, Wideman could be a healthy scratch often, similar to the situation with his last two clubs.