Panthers' Chris Wideman: Hits waivers after Panthers debut
The Panthers waived Wideman on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Wideman made his Panthers debut Saturday after being traded from the Oilers along with a third-round pick in exchange for Alex Petrovic. He went minus-1, fired two shots on goal and dished out two hits over 11:53 of action. If Wideman is picked up, it'll be his fourth team of the season. If he clears, he'll report to AHL Springfield.
