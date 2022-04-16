Giroux notched three assists and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

Giroux set up both of Jonathan Huberdeau's first-period tallies and another goal by Gustav Forsling late in the second. Since joining the Panthers at the trade deadline, Giroux has leveled up his offense with two goals and 13 helpers in 12 outings. The 34-year-old forward has 57 points, 185 shots on net, 62 hits and a minus-5 rating in 69 appearances when accounting for his time with the Flyers this year, but he's been a plug-and-play option in fantasy lately.