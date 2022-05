Giroux scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist, went plus-3 and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Capitals in Game 5.

Giroux helped out on the first of Carter Verhaeghe's two goals, and the latter returned the favor on the former's insurance tally with 4:05 left in the contest. All four of Giroux's points in this series have come in three home games. He's added seven shots on net, seven hits and a plus-3 rating in five appearances overall.