Giroux scored a goal on two shots, logged two assists, added three hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals in Game 6.

Giroux was involved in the Panthers' last three goals. He tied the game at 2-2 at 8:18 of the third period, set up Aleksander Barkov on a go-ahead goal six minutes later and fed Carter Verhaeghe for the game-winner in overtime. Through six playoff games, Giroux's racked up three goals, four assists, nine shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-5 rating. He'll look to keep things rolling in the second round.