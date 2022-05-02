Giroux (rest) took part in Monday's practice session, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Giroux slotted into a spot on the second line with Jonathan Huberdeau and Sam Bennett after having sat out the Panthers' last two games. Prior to his absence, the 34-year-old center racked up 18 points in his last 12 outings, including two goals and seven helpers with the man advantage. If Florida makes a deep run into the playoffs, the addition of Giroux could go down as the best move at the trade deadline this year.