Giroux scored a goal and added two assists in a 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Giroux tied it 2-2 at 14:54 of the second period with a slap shot on the power play. It was his first goal in seven games. He has 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) in 16 games in Sunrise after putting up 42 in 57 in Philly. Giroux seems to have found new life in Florida, away from the pressures of wearing the C. Panthers' fans will be hoping he can channel the scoring success he had in the 2011-12 playoffs when he delivered 21 points in 23 games.