Pu was acquired by the Panthers from the Hurricanes on Monday in exchange for future considerations.

Pu will start in the minors with his new team, suiting up for AHL Springfield. The winger has tallied six points in 44 games this year with AHL Charlotte and even spent some time down in the ECHL. Barring a dramatic uptick in production the rest of the season, the 20-year-old is probably more than a year removed from getting a real shot in the NHL.