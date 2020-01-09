Panthers' Cliff Pu: Development stalls out
Pu has six points in four games with the Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL.
Being traded for "future considerations" is never a great look for a player, and Pu hasn't shown much since being acquired for such in February 2019. He has bounced from the ECHL to the AHL and back to the ECHL, only managing to skate in seven games combined this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.