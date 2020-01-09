Play

Pu has six points in four games with the Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL.

Being traded for "future considerations" is never a great look for a player, and Pu hasn't shown much since being acquired for such in February 2019. He has bounced from the ECHL to the AHL and back to the ECHL, only managing to skate in seven games combined this season.

