Panthers' Cole Reinhardt: First goal for new team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reinhardt scored a goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Oilers.
This was Reinhardt's first goal in four games for the Panthers, and it was also his first career game-winner. The 26-year-old has eight points, 35 shots on net, 91 hits and a minus-6 rating over 48 appearances between Florida and Vegas this season. The Panthers have taken a cautious approach with injuries recently, and as long as multiple forwards are out of action, Reinhardt figures to get steady bottom-six minutes.
More News
-
Panthers' Cole Reinhardt: Claimed by Florida•
-
Golden Knights' Cole Reinhardt: Placed on waivers•
-
Golden Knights' Cole Reinhardt: Nets goal Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Cole Reinhardt: Good to go•
-
Golden Knights' Cole Reinhardt: Misses Friday's tilt•
-
Golden Knights' Cole Reinhardt: Rare multi-point effort•