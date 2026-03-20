Reinhardt scored a goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Oilers.

This was Reinhardt's first goal in four games for the Panthers, and it was also his first career game-winner. The 26-year-old has eight points, 35 shots on net, 91 hits and a minus-6 rating over 48 appearances between Florida and Vegas this season. The Panthers have taken a cautious approach with injuries recently, and as long as multiple forwards are out of action, Reinhardt figures to get steady bottom-six minutes.