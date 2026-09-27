Reinhardt was placed on waivers by the Panthers on Sunday, per PuckPedia.

After factoring in for the Golden Knights and Panthers during the 2025-26 season, Reinhardt is currently on his way to open the upcoming campaign in the minors. Across 59 regular-season games, the 26-year-old winger posted nine goals, 15 points, 49 shots on net and 129 hits between Vegas and Florida. He played the majority of his time in 2025-26 with the Panthers, and the organization will likely keep him in mind during the upcoming season if their forward core runs into injury trouble. For now, he will suit up for AHL Charlotte if he clears waivers.