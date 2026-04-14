Reinhardt scored two goals, one the game-winner, in Monday's 3-2 victory over the Rangers.

The 26-year-old winger opened and closed the scoring on the night, banging home a rebound midway through the first period before ripping a one-timer past Jonathan Quick late in the third. Reinhardt has taken on a bigger offensive role down the stretch with most of Florida's stars shut down, finding the back of the net in his last three games, but on the season he's produced just eight goals and 13 points in 58 contests while primarily handling a bottom-six role for the Golden Knights and Panthers.