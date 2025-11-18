Schwindt will see a doctor Wednesday after exiting Monday's 8-5 win over the Canucks due to an undisclosed injury, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Olive noted that Schwindt's injury is not expected to be short term. The 24-year-old winger departed Monday's game following a collision with Sergei Bobrovsky in the first period. Since Schwindt is anticipated to miss some time, the Panthers will more than likely recall a forward from AHL Charlotte in the near future due to multiple injuries the team is dealing with up front.