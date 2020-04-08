Panthers' Cole Schwindt: Inks entry-level deal

Schwindt agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Florida on Wednesday.

After being selected by the Panthers in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft, Schwindt put together a fantastic 2019-20 campaign in which he racked up 28 goals and 43 helpers (both career highs) in 57 games with OHL Mississauga. The 18-year-old could get a look during training camp this fall, but he will likely be sent back to juniors if he doesn't secure a spot on the 23-man roster -- rather than having him report to AHL Springfield for 2020-21.