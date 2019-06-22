Panthers' Cole Schwindt: Latest surprising pick for Cats

Schwindt was drafted 81st overall by the Panthers at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Florida has had a really strange draft and this was another baffling selection. Schwindt possesses good size (6-foot-3, 175 pounds) and his effort level is strong, but he has never displayed a whole lot of offensive ability during his OHL career and his ceiling would seem to be that of a bottom-six energy player. There were countless better players on the board.