Schwindt scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Mammoth.

That's two points in as many games for Schwindt since he was scratched Saturday in Minnesota. The 24-year-old forward is doing his part now to keep Jesper Boqvist and Luke Kunin in the press box as healthy scratches. Schwindt has three goals on nine shots, one assist and 19 hits over 16 appearances this season, though he missed a large chunk of the campaign due to an arm injury.