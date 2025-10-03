Schwindt was picked up off waivers by Florida on Friday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Schwindt was originally drafted by the Panthers back in 2019 and saw action in three NHL games for the club in which he generated five hits, three shots and a minus-4 rating. With the Knights last year, the 24-year-old winger notched one goal and seven helpers. Schwindt figures to step into a bottom-six role for Florida, but he could end up back on waivers once Tomas Nosek (knee) or Matthew Tkachuk (groin) is cleared to return.