Schwindt (arm) was a full participant in Monday's practice, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

According to Olive, Schwindt will accompany the Panthers on the team's upcoming six-game road trip, which begins against Toronto on Tuesday. After missing the past 22 games, he appears to be nearing a return to the lineup. He has contributed two goals, seven shots on net, six blocked shots and nine hits in 10 appearances this season.