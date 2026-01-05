Panthers' Cole Schwindt: Sheds non-contact jersey
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schwindt (arm) was a full participant in Monday's practice, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
According to Olive, Schwindt will accompany the Panthers on the team's upcoming six-game road trip, which begins against Toronto on Tuesday. After missing the past 22 games, he appears to be nearing a return to the lineup. He has contributed two goals, seven shots on net, six blocked shots and nine hits in 10 appearances this season.
