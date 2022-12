White (upper body) is considered day-to-day, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

White was initially considered "worse than day-to-day," so it looks like his injury isn't as serious as it was originally believed to be. Nonetheless, at this point it isn't clear if the 25-year-old forward, who's collected five goals and 12 points through 29 games this season, will be available Thursday against the Penguins.