White tallied an assist against the Kraken on Sunday.

White's helper brought a nine-game pointless streak to a close, though he still hasn't found the back of the net since Nov. 20 versus the Blue Jackets. Perhaps Tuesday's clash with Columbus will set White up to rediscover his scoring touch. With each passing season, it appears the Boston native's 2018-19 campaign, in which he garnered 14 goals and 41 points, will be the exception to the rule considering he failed to even get to 30 points in each of the prior three seasons and could struggle to do so again in 2022-23.