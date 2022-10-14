White was credited with an assist as the Panthers topped the Islanders 3-1 Thursday.

White, making his Panthers debut, earned his first point with his new squad Thursday. The 2015 first-round draft pick needed to make a statement. With just 37 goals in 226 career games, White was a prospect who has yet to pan out. After registering just three goals among 10 points in 24 outings with the Senators last season, White is looking to reboot his career. He had just 9:04 of ice time during the season opener, but his assist on Eetu Luostarinen's goal at 12:45 of the second period broke a scoreless tie.