White notched an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

White set up Ryan Lomberg for what was the game-winning goal early in the third period. It's been a solid start to White's Panthers tenure -- he has two goals, three assists, seven shots on net and a plus-6 rating through six contests. The 25-year-old has found a role on the third line as part of an effective two-way trio with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen. All three of them can be useful depth scorers, though they likely won't carry much appeal in standard fantasy formats.