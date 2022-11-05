White (undisclosed) will return to the lineup against LA on Saturday, Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida reports.
White was replaced Thursday by Nick Cousins. Cousins may remain in the lineup as Patric Hornqvist is day-to-day with an upper-body injury suffered Thursday against the Sharks. White is off to a very good start, as he has three goals and eight points in 10 games.
