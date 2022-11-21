White scored a goal in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Columbus.

White found the back of the net for the second straight game, bringing him up to five goals and 11 points in 18 contests this season. That's a great start to the campaign when you consider that entering into Sunday's contest, he had averaged just 12:10 of ice time. His role stayed the same Sunday with him logging 12:08 and no time on the power play. Given his limited role, it will be difficult for him to maintain his current scoring pace, let alone build on it.